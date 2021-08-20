-
Robert Streb shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb dials in approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Robert Streb makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 5th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Streb hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Streb's 188 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
