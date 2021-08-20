-
-
Richy Werenski shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 114th at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Werenski chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.
-
-