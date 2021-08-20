-
Phil Mickelson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson drives par-4 to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his round tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Phil Mickelson hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Mickelson at even for the round.
