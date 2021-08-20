-
-
Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 44th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Peter Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Malnati's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Malnati's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
-
-