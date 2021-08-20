Paul Casey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 200 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

Casey hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 13th. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Casey's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Casey hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Casey to even for the round.

On his second stroke on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Casey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Casey's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Casey had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even for the round.