-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's 6-iron to 5 feet sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 2nd hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round in 17th at 5 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
At the 431-yard par-4 12th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kizzire hit his 233 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
-
-