Patrick Cantlay shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Patrick Cantlay makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Cantlay's 89 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
