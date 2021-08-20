-
-
Pat Perez shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Perez's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Perez's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Perez hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Perez had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
-
-