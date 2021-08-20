-
Max Homa shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 57th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Homa's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Homa sank his approach from 113 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 5 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
