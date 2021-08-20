-
-
Maverick McNealy comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Maverick McNealy rolls in 27-footer for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Maverick McNealy makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McNealy finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Maverick McNealy chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
At the 515-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put McNealy at 1 under for the round.
-
-