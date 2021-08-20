-
Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew Wolff hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 118th at 8 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 2 over for the round.
Wolff hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Wolff hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Wolff had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Wolff to 3 over for the round.
