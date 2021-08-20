  • Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST

  • The Aon Risk Reward Challenge is a unique, season-long competition across the PGA TOUR that highlights golf’s best strategic decision makers. Matthew Wolff details how using data and statistics helped him secure the 2021 Aon Trophy.
    Risk Reward

    Matthew Wolff wins Aon Risk Reward Challenge award

