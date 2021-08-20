In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 97th at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, NeSmith's tee shot went 226 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 580-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, NeSmith's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, NeSmith had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, NeSmith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, NeSmith hit his 91 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.