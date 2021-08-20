-
Matt Kuchar shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 20, 2021
Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 117th at 7 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Kuchar's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Kuchar's tee shot went 172 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Kuchar at 4 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 over for the round.
