Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Jones had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Jones's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Jones's tee shot went 127 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Jones's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
