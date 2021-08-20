-
Matt Fitzpatrick comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Matt Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matt Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Fitzpatrick had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
