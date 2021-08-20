-
Martin Laird putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his round tied for 60th at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.
Martin Laird got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Laird's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
Laird tee shot went 228 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Laird hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Laird hit his tee shot 296 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
