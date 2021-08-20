-
Marc Leishman putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Marc Leishman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Leishman finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Marc Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Leishman's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
