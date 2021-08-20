-
Mackenzie Hughes putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes had a fantastic chip-in on the 230-yard par-3 11th. His his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.
