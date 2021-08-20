-
Luke List rebounds from poor front in second round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. List finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Luke List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Luke List to even-par for the round.
List got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, List's 92 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
