Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 80th at 1 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 97 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 231 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
