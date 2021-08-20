-
Lee Westwood shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Westwood makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Lee Westwood makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Lee Westwood hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Westwood had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Westwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westwood to 2 under for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Westwood's 193 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Westwood had a 216 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Westwood to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Westwood's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 7 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westwood to 6 under for the round.
