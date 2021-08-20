-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Lanto Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 230-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 18th, Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Griffin's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Griffin's tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 163 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
