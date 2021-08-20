-
Kyle Stanley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kyle Stanley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Stanley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
Stanley hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, he sank his approach from 140 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Stanley's 214 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 17th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
