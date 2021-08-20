-
Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kramer Hickok birdies No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Hickok's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hickok's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hickok hit his 249 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hickok hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Hickok had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
