In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streelman finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Kevin Streelman got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Streelman's tee shot went 228 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 15th, Streelman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Streelman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.