Kevin Na putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Na's impressive second leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kevin Na makes eagle on the par-5 6th hole.
Kevin Na hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round in 5th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Na chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
