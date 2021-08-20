Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 119th at 8 over; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Kisner's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kisner's 123 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Kisner hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.