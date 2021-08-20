In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Justin Thomas; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; and Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 7 under for the round.

After a 375 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 185 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 7 under for the round.