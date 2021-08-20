-
-
Keegan Bradley putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Keith Mitchell and Alex Noren are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Na and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Keegan Bradley's tee shot went 204 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 142 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bradley had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
-
-