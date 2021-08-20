-
-
K.H. Lee putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee dials in approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, K.H. Lee's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lee's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Lee hit his 95 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
-
-