-
-
Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Thomas' impressive second leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Justin Thomas makes eagle on the par-5 8th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his round tied for 3rd at 10 under with Alex Noren; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Na is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Justin Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 17th, Thomas went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Thomas's 188 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Thomas hit his 282 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
-
-