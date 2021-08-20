  • Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Justin Thomas makes eagle on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas' impressive second leads to eagle at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Justin Thomas makes eagle on the par-5 8th hole.