Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spieth finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 398-yard par-4 first, Jordan Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 third, Spieth chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

Spieth hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 580-yard par-5 13th. This moved Spieth to 7 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Spieth hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 8 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 9 under for the round.