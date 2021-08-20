  • Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Jon Rahm in the second round at the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm fades in approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.