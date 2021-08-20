-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Jon Rahm in the second round at the NORTHERN TRUST
By PGATOUR.COM
August 20, 2021
Highlights
Jon Rahm fades in approach to set up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jon Rahm hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his round in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Jon Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rahm's 208 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
