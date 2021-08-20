-
Joel Dahmen shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 20, 2021
Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen sank his approach from 114 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
