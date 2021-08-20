In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Kevin Na and Alex Noren are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a tee shot onto the 230-yard par-3 green 11th, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Niemann hit a tee shot 136 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Niemann's 198 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 398-yard par-4 first. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann's tee shot went 303 yards to the native area and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 sixth hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.