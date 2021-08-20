  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas' tee shot to 3 feet sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.