Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas' tee shot to 3 feet sets up birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
Vegas's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 427-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vegas hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
