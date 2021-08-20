-
Jason Kokrak putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak navigates No. 16 for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Jason Kokrak hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 third hole, Kokrak had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 fourth, Kokrak's tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even for the round.
Kokrak got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kokrak's 119 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th Kokrak hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
