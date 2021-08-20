-
Jason Day shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Day finished his day in 112th at 4 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 18th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.
