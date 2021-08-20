James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hahn finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 second green, James Hahn suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put James Hahn at 1 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

On the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Hahn's tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hahn's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Hahn's tee shot went 121 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.