J.T. Poston shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener prepare for THE NORTHERN TRUST
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, J.T. Poston and his caddie, Aaron Flener, played a practice round at Liberty National Golf Club while talking about their friendship, the significance behind Flener's socks from Tall Order and what their goals are heading into the FedExCup Playoffs.
J.T. Poston hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round in 122nd at 11 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 11 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 320 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 10th, Poston chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Poston's tee shot went 230 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Poston's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Poston chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Poston hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Poston to 4 over for the round.
On the 515-yard par-4 seventh, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 5 over for the round.
