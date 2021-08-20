In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ian Poulter hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Poulter's 192 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Poulter hit a tee shot 138 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

At the 325-yard par-4 16th, Poulter got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Poulter's 103 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Poulter chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Poulter to 6 under for the round.