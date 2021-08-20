-
Hudson Swafford shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, and Kevin Na are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Swafford's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 219-yard par-3 second, Swafford hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Swafford had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Swafford's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.
