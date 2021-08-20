-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama’s free drop after drive lands in fan’s shirt
In the second round of the THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Hideki Matsuyama hits a drive on the par-4 10th hole that winds up in a fan’s shirt. Matsuyama would then take a drop without penalty and proceed to play the hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 219-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Matsuyama's 198 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
