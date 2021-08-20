In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Hideki Matsuyama hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 second, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Matsuyama's 198 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 611-yard par-5 eighth hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 15th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Matsuyama's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.