Henrik Norlander shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 101st at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas, Keith Mitchell, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
Norlander his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 2 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.
Norlander got a double bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 5 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.
