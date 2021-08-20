Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 21st at 3 under; Tony Finau and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 10 under; Keith Mitchell and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Alex Noren and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 431-yard par-4 12th, Higgs went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 150-yard par-3 14th, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 18th, Higgs's tee shot went 277 yards to the native area, his second shot went 80 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.