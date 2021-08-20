Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 13th, English's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 15th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 325-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, English's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 fourth, English hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 3 under for the round.