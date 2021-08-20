-
Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 14 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harold Varner III hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Harold Varner III's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Varner III hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
