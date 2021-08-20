  • Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 14 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the second round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2021, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.