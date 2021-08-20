-
Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lebioda finished his round tied for 100th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 13th hole, Hank Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 325-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 first hole, Lebioda had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lebioda's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
