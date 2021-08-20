-
Gary Woodland comes back from a rocky start in round two of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Woodland finished his round tied for 51st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 395-yard par-4 third, Gary Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 325-yard par-4 16th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Woodland's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
