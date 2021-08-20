In his second round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgo finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 11 under; and Justin Thomas and Keith Mitchell are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Garrick Higgo's 100 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrick Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to even-par for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 515-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 611-yard par-5 eighth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

At the 150-yard par-3 14th, Higgo hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

Higgo's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area, his second shot went 162 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 445-yard par-4 17th. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.